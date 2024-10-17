JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FROG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.28.

JFrog stock opened at $31.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -66.94 and a beta of 0.94. JFrog has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.56.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,290,490. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,290,490. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,505,367.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,460,097 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in JFrog by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in JFrog by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in JFrog by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

