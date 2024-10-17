Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Down 2.7% After Insider Selling

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 2,054,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,058,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Specifically, insider Eric Allison sold 27,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $154,662.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 463,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,119.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

JOBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 3,311.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

