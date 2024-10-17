Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.880-9.980 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.88-9.98 EPS.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of JNJ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.47. 4,757,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,035,020. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.