JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,417,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 483% from the previous session’s volume of 242,943 shares.The stock last traded at $46.03 and had previously closed at $46.05.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Income ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPIE. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 72.0% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.