JUNO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69,648.69 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. One JUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0896 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUNO has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. JUNO has a market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $69,648.69 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

