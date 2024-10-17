Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Cuts Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda cut its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 155.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,624,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,259,000 after buying an additional 1,596,429 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $41,413,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth $37,100,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,221,000 after purchasing an additional 663,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 5,256.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 612,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,452,000 after purchasing an additional 600,866 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $55.37.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

