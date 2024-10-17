Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Sells 142 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lessened its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $1,251,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 32.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 74.4% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $500.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.25.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $462.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.11. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $235.79 and a 52-week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

