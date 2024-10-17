Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Has $436,000 Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 33,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 79,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.36. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.