Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $2,783,000. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $409.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

