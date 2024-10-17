KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.53 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9.50 ($0.12). KCR Residential REIT shares last traded at GBX 9.20 ($0.12), with a volume of 705 shares traded.

KCR Residential REIT Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.75 million, a PE ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.82.

KCR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KCR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KCR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.