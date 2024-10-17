Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 million, a PE ratio of 293.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Tronic Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

