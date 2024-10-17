KeyCorp Cuts Reliance (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $325.00

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $335.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.40.

Shares of RS stock opened at $292.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 5.02. Reliance has a 1 year low of $237.14 and a 1 year high of $342.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 27.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

