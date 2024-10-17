KeyCorp Trims Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Target Price to $13.00

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JBI. Benchmark lowered their target price on Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Janus International Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

NYSE JBI opened at $10.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $248.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 12.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,075. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $18,954,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Janus International Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 739,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Janus International Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Janus International Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,867,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,112,000 after buying an additional 267,474 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Janus International Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,453,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,554,000 after buying an additional 1,817,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Further Reading

