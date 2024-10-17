Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Given New $20.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $17.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $78,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,164 shares in the company, valued at $788,076.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after purchasing an additional 899,322 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 48,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 286,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 41,134 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 170,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

