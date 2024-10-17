Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KNTK. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinetik from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Kinetik stock opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. Kinetik has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.91.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $359.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.94 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 30.96%. Kinetik’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 3.8% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Kinetik during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

