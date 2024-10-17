Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) President Stephen Eric Rowland Sells 18,114 Shares

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $673,659.66. Following the sale, the president now owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,628.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Eric Rowland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Klaviyo alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $565,881.36.

On Friday, August 16th, Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $573,670.38.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Shares of KVYO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 413,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,137. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $38.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Klaviyo from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVYO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, William Marsh Rice University purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at $245,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.