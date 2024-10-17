Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Klaviyo from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Shares of KVYO stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 42.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. Klaviyo’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Klaviyo will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Jeff Fagnan acquired 9,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,688.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,688.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jeff Fagnan bought 9,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,688.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,688.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $41,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 853,363 shares of company stock worth $26,937,202. 53.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in Klaviyo by 134.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 78,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 44,977 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 45,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

