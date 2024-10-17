Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Knorr-Bremse AG (ETR:KBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €81.20 ($88.26) and last traded at €81.90 ($89.02), with a volume of 73158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €81.15 ($88.21).

Knorr-Bremse Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.96.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking systems, entrance and HVAC systems, sanitary systems, coupling systems, digital solutions, smart services for optimizing rail traffic, power electrics, rail computing and communication (RCC)/TCMS, signaling systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, windshield wiper and wash systems, and extensive aftermarket solutions.

