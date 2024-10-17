Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Update

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,600 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 284,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
NYSE KEP opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.01.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 2.95%.
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.
