Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Update

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,600 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 284,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 10.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 11.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

NYSE KEP opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 2.95%.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

