Kowal Investment Group LLC Purchases 368 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $418.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.42 and its 200 day moving average is $357.80. The stock has a market cap of $415.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

