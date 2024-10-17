Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 2,742 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kowal Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in Walmart by 203.4% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 48,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 32,261 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 184.9% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 210,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after buying an additional 136,457 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 203.0% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 133,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 89,248 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $652.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,901 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.96.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

