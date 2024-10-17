Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 735 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 174,171 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $28,366,000. Finally, M&G Plc grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $174.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $158.03 and a one year high of $183.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

