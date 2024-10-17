Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.33 and last traded at $51.33, with a volume of 23086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

Featured Articles

