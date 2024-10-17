KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and traded as high as $0.70. KushCo shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 538,000 shares.
KushCo Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.
KushCo Company Profile
KushCo Holdings, Inc provides ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries. The firm through its subsidiaries and brands provides product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving diverse customer base. The company was founded by Dallas Imbimbo, John Kovacevich, Nicholas Kovacevich, and Jeffrey Meng on December 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Cypress, CA.
