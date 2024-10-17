Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $109.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth $338,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.