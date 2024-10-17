Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %
Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $109.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69.
Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth $338,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
