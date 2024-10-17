LandWolf (SOL) Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges (WOLF)

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. LandWolf (SOL) has a market cap of $19.73 million and $222,239.65 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.55 or 0.00251913 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Profile

LandWolf (SOL) was first traded on June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,838,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,838,633 tokens. The official website for LandWolf (SOL) is thereallandwolf.com. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf.

Buying and Selling LandWolf (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,838,636.62129. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00216936 USD and is down -11.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $236,307.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LandWolf (SOL) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LandWolf (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

