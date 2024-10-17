Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTRX

Insider Activity at Lantronix

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 31,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $136,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,293,503 shares in the company, valued at $22,867,932.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,014 shares of company stock worth $371,386. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 404,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lantronix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 131,476 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $159.72 million, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 2.13. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Lantronix

(Get Free Report

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.