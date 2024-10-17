Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Trading 25% Higher – Should You Buy?

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10. 104,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 31,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Latin Metals Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$8.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.42.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

