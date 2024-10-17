Leisure Capital Management Sells 1,056 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Leisure Capital Management lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.81.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $148.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $170.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.