LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36,707.94

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $36,707.94 and $1,653.70 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

