LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.53. LexinFintech shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 2,134,781 shares trading hands.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $472.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.98 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a positive change from LexinFintech’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LexinFintech by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in LexinFintech by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 199,824 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

LexinFintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.