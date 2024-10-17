Lido Staked Matic Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Lido Staked Matic has a total market capitalization of $49.85 million and $6,067.50 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00251465 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 119,929,629 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 119,929,628.79576477. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.42151506 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $6,954.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

