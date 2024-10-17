Lisk Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.67 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $131.53 million and $3.67 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001212 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000861 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001020 BTC.

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,740,763 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

