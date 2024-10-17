Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.70 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $33.63 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,715,137 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 805,699,590.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00336816 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $26.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
