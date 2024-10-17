Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.70 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $33.63 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,715,137 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 805,699,590.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00336816 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $26.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

