Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives C$9.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lithium Americas

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Stock Up 22.2 %

In other news, Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga sold 24,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total transaction of C$84,530.80. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAC opened at C$4.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 20.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.79. The stock has a market cap of C$985.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.58. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$2.87 and a 12 month high of C$12.71.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.