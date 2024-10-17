Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Reduced by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. HTLF Bank raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $614.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $614.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $575.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

