Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 118.35% and a negative net margin of 14,713.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Loop Industries Price Performance

Shares of LOOP opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $70.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Loop Industries to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

