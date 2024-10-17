Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 82,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

