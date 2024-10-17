Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Stifel Canada Forecasts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

View Our Latest Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.33%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.