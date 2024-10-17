Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Up 4% – Still a Buy?

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 1,546,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,424,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus upgraded Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Macy’s Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,300.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 350.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 1,122.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

