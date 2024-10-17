Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.050-1.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 87.58% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $132.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

