Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Mainstreet Equity Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Mainstreet Equity stock opened at C$198.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$193.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$182.78. Mainstreet Equity has a 1 year low of C$131.18 and a 1 year high of C$200.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.76, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.42 by C($4.12). Mainstreet Equity had a net margin of 52.74% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of C$63.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity will post 8.1910619 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEQ. Acumen Capital raised their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

