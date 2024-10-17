ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.30, but opened at $70.58. ManpowerGroup shares last traded at $67.64, with a volume of 302,738 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAN

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 11.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.78.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,912,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,125,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,987,000 after acquiring an additional 183,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,539,000 after buying an additional 103,059 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 55.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,264,000 after buying an additional 573,027 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.