Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 151760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Marcus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $519.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 133.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 250,019 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 221.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 138.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

