Mario J. Gabelli Acquires 352 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $14,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,808. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 47,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 33.7% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 25.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.2% during the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

