Mario J. Gabelli Acquires 352 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $14,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,808. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Atlanta Braves Price Performance
NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $44.42.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BATRK
About Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atlanta Braves
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.