Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 263.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.5 %

MKL opened at $1,574.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,560.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,560.44. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. Analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,643.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

