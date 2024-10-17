Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 437 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.88. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

