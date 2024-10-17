Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $170.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

MMLP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.96. 24,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,594. The firm has a market cap of $154.44 million, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 2.12. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

