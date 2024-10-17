MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. MasterBrand traded as high as $19.13 and last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 361718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasterBrand

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $280,544.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,044. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MasterBrand news, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,995.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,266.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $280,544.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,520 shares in the company, valued at $726,044. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,806 shares of company stock worth $365,567 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MasterBrand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

