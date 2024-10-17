Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 27.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Mastercard by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 2,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $514.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $484.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $515.40.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.64.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

